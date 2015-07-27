(Adds Breakingviews link, closing share price)
July 27 McGraw Hill Financial Inc,
parent of Standard & Poor's ratings agency, said it would buy
data company SNL Financial for about $2.23 billion, and its
shares fell nearly 6 percent.
McGraw Hill, which also reported a higher-than-expected
second-quarter profit on Monday, said the deal would strengthen
its S&P Capital IQ data analytics unit, particularly in
providing information on banking and insurance.
However, UBS analysts wrote in a note that investors might
not have hoped for a major acquisition for Capital IQ, "as
opposed to higher-margin and lower-competition areas such as
rating and indices."
McGraw Hill's rating and index units have accounted for the
majority of earnings in the past few quarters.
The company maintained its full-year earnings forecast of
between $4.35 and $4.45 per share, excluding special items,
despite expectations that the deal would reduce profit by 5
cents to 7 cents.
Tax benefits of about $550 million will mitigate the
financial impact of the acquisition, the company said in a
statement.
New York-based McGraw Hill said it expected the deal to add
to diluted earnings per share in 2016, excluding amortization
and special items.
SNL Financial, owned by private equity firm New Mountain
Capital LLC, has about 3,000 employees in 10 countries.
In the second quarter, McGraw Hill's earnings per share from
continuing operations jumped 17 percent to $1.21, excluding
gains from legal settlements and the sale of a construction
business asset.
Analysts on average had expected $1.13 a share, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell 1 percent at Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services, the company's biggest unit, but rose 11 percent at S&P
Dow Jones Indices.
S&P Capital IQ revenue rose 6 percent to $324 million.
Total revenue rose 3 percent to $1.34 billion.
McGraw Hill shares fell 5.6 percent to close at $99.59 on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Rival Moody's Corp reported a higher-than-expected
quarterly profit on Friday, benefiting from strong growth in its
analytics business.
Thomson Reuters Corp competes with McGraw Hill in
providing information on financial and commodities markets.
Evercore Partners Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc
acted as financial advisors and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen &
Katz and Clifford Chance LLP were legal advisors to McGraw Hill
Financial. SNL Financial received legal counsel from Fried,
Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu and Neha Dimri in Bengaluru; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Lisa Von Ahn)