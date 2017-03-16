Diego Costa says he won't go to China, only to Atletico
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
LONDON Former world champion Stuart Bingham is facing a disciplinary hearing after falling foul of the sport's betting laws, the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said on Wednesday.
The governing body said in a statement that it had investigated a breach by England's 2015 world champion and that "there was a case to answer".
Bingham, 40, has admitted breaking WPBSA rules, but there is no suggestion of match-fixing.
"This was just a case of me not being clear on the rules," world number three Bingham told the BBC.
"I did not know I was not allowed to bet on other players' matches. I thought it was just my own I could not bet on, and I have never done that."
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has no interest in a lucrative move to a Chinese club because it would jeopardise his chances of playing in next year's World Cup.
MONACO Sauber's German driver Pascal Wehrlein, who missed the first two races of the Formula One season due to a back injury, will have another scan next week after crashing in Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.