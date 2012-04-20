India are not invincible, says Kohli
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.
LONDON Former winner Mark Williams says he "hates" the venue of the annual snooker world championships at Britain's Crucible theatre in Sheffield.
Welshman Williams, who triumphed in 2000 and 2003 and plays in this year's tournament starting on Saturday, said on Twitter on Friday: "World championships just around the corner. Shame it's played in the Crucible....hopefully it will be in China soon."
Williams, 37, later apologised for swearing about the Crucible in a tweet.
"That was just tongue and cheek, I know that's the home of snooker and where every kid wants to play."
World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn defended the arena, host to the tournament since 1977 and whose contract runs out in 2015.
"We've had fantastic support from Sheffield City Council...and as long as that continues I'd be happy to keep the event at the Crucible until the day I die," Hearn said on www.worldsnooker.com.
(Writing by Tom Pilcher, Editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON India captain Virat Kohli said his team were not invincible after the defending champions allowed Sri Lanka to chase down a target of 322 to win a pulsating Champions Trophy match at The Oval on Thursday.
PARIS Only one player has beaten Rafa Nadal on his beloved claycourts this year and that man, Austria's Dominic Thiem, blocks the Spaniard's path to the French Open final.