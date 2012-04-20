Mark Williams of Wales plays a shot during his match against China's Ding Junhui in the final of the 2010 World Snooker China Open in Beijing April 4, 2010. REUTERS/David Gray/Files

LONDON Former winner Mark Williams says he "hates" the venue of the annual snooker world championships at Britain's Crucible theatre in Sheffield.

Welshman Williams, who triumphed in 2000 and 2003 and plays in this year's tournament starting on Saturday, said on Twitter on Friday: "World championships just around the corner. Shame it's played in the Crucible....hopefully it will be in China soon."

Williams, 37, later apologised for swearing about the Crucible in a tweet.

"That was just tongue and cheek, I know that's the home of snooker and where every kid wants to play."

World Snooker chairman Barry Hearn defended the arena, host to the tournament since 1977 and whose contract runs out in 2015.

"We've had fantastic support from Sheffield City Council...and as long as that continues I'd be happy to keep the event at the Crucible until the day I die," Hearn said on www.worldsnooker.com.

