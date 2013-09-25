LONDON British snooker player Stephen Lee was handed a 12-year ban on Wednesday after being found guilty of match-fixing.

The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) said in a statement that the former world number five had been barred from playing until Oct 12, 2024.

He was also ordered to pay 40,000 pounds towards costs.

Lee, 38, denied the allegations, which relate to seven matches played in 2008 and 2009, and has the right to appeal the sentence.

"This demonstrates our commitment to ensuring that snooker is free from corruption," said WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson.

"It is an important part of our anti-corruption approach that players found to be involved in fixing matches or any aspect of a match are severely dealt with.

"The message we are sending is that if you get involved in match fixing you will be found out and removed from the sport."

