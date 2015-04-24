Palace's game against Hull bigger than cup final: Allardyce
Crystal Palace's Premier League game against Hull City on Sunday is massive and "bigger than a cup final" as both teams fight to avoid the drop, manager Sam Allardyce has said.
LONDON Title holder Mark Selby was handed a shock 13-9 defeat by qualifier Anthony McGill in the second round of the world snooker championship in Sheffield on Friday.
McGill was 10-6 ahead as the pair went into the final session and he secured the three frames he needed to reach the quarter-finals in his first appearance at the Crucible Theatre.
The Scot took the first frame after the resumption with a break of 68 and although Selby seized the next, an 87 put his opponent 12-7 ahead.
Englishman Selby then threatened to mount a fightback but McGill held firm and will next meet 2005 champion Shaun Murphy or Joe Perry.
Selby's defeat continued the so-called 'Crucible Curse'. No first-time champion has ever made a successful defence of his title.
"I have no embarrassment in losing," said Selby. "He played fantastic all match."
(Reporting by Douglas Beattie, editing by Tony Jimenez)
LONDON Chelsea moved within three points of clinching the Premier League title with a 3-0 victory that condemned Middlesbrough to relegation on Monday after goals from Spaniards Diego Costa and Marcos Alonso plus a tap-in by Nemanja Matic.