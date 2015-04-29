Mourinho accepts top four finish is impossible
LONDON Five-times world champion Ronnie O'Sullivan crashed out of the tournament after losing 13-9 to Stuart Bingham as four Englishmen reached the semi-finals in Sheffield on Wednesday.
The 39-year-old O'Sullivan, who has been in the final for the last three years, fought back from 5-3 down to lead 9-8 but Bingham reeled off five frames in a row to get into the last four for the first time.
It has been an eventful tournament for world number two O'Sullivan who played part of his first-round match without shoes on, was reprimanded for making an obscene gesture and illegally used his chalk to help line up a shot.
Bingham, world number 10, will next play Judd Trump who overwhelmed China's Ding Junhui 13-4.
Barry Hawkins will face Shaun Murphy, the 2005 world champion, in the other last-four clash.
Hawkins, runner-up to O'Sullivan two years ago, won an epic quarter-final against former champion Neil Robertson of Australia 13-12.
LONDON Jose Mourinho admitted that Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Arsenal means it will now be "impossible" for Manchester United to finish in the top four.
Former Argentina captain Diego Maradona has been appointed as head coach of Al-Fujairah FC, the United Arab Emirates club said on Sunday.