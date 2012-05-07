SHEFFIELD, England Ronnie O'Sullivan beat fellow Briton Ali Carter 18-11 to win the world snooker championship for the fourth time on Monday.

Resuming with a 15-10 lead, O'Sullivan won three of the opening four frames in the final session to clinch victory.

"I played with a bit more fluency and tried to stay patient," O'Sullivan told reporters.

"I didn't know whether I was ever going to win another world title at the age of 36, so it's great to have done it."

Carter, who also lost to O'Sullivan in the final four years ago, told reporters: "I didn't feel like I played well and right from the word go I was under pressure.

"I didn't get any form when I needed it and the better man won."

(Reporting by Nick Johnson, Editing by Ed Osmond)