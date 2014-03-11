Liberty completes F1 takeover, Ecclestone replaced
LONDON Bernie Ecclestone's 40-year reign as Formula One's commercial supremo ended on Monday with the sport's new owners Liberty Media replacing the 86-year-old Briton with American Chase Carey.
PRAGUE Czech Eva Samkova, the Olympic snowboarding cross champion at the Sochi Games, suffered a concussion as well as shoulder and ankle injuries after a crash in training in Switzerland on Tuesday, news agency CTK reported.
The Czech news agency said the 20-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter after a fall before a World Cup race in Veysonnaz.
Coach Marek Jelinek said Samkova fell on a jump that had caused problems for a number of racers.
"It was nonsense, a stupid thing," CTK agency quoted him as saying. "Several other people got injured there."
He said Samkova "saw stars for 10 minutes" and suffered a painful ankle injury.
LONDON Former Ferrari technical director and world championship-winning team principal Ross Brawn stepped back into the Formula One arena on Monday in the new role of managing director for motorsport.
Former world number one players Kim Clijsters and Andy Roddick headlined the International Tennis Hall of Fame's list of 2017 inductees announced on Monday.