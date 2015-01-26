NEW YORK Jan 26 Snowden Lane Partners, a
financial services firm known for hiring former Bank of America
Merrill Lynch brokers, said on Monday it recruited
another two financial advisers away from Merrill's "thundering
herd" to open an office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
On Friday, Robert Feldman and Donna Bowler joined the
independent registered investment adviser Snowden Lane from
Merrill Lynch where they had managed $225 million in client
assets for high net worth individuals and some institutions.
A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman confirmed the two advisers left
the company.
Snowden Lane Managing Partner and President, Greg Franks,
said the firm set goals to build its adviser base in
Pennsylvania last year.
In the last four months, the firm has added advisers to
existing offices in Baltimore and New York. The Pittsburgh
office is Snowden's fifth nationwide.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Diane Craft)