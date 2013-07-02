Activists from the Internet Party of Ukraine perform during a rally supporting Edward Snowden, a former contractor at the National Security Agency (NSA), in front of U.S. embassy, in Kiev June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

OSLO Former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden has applied for political asylum in Norway, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

Asked whether Snowden had applied for asylum to the Nordic country, foreign ministry spokesman Frode Andersen said: "I can confirm that. We have received an asylum application by fax to our embassy in Moscow late yesterday afternoon."

"It is probably from him and it is allegedly signed by him, but we have no way of checking that," he said.

The spokesman declined to give details about the content of the letter or from where the fax was sent to the embassy. (Reporting by Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Ole Petter Skonnord and Catherine Evans)