World stocks climb in light May Day trading; oil slips
NEW YORK Apple shares hit a record high on Monday, lifting U.S. stocks and a gauge of key world equity indexes, while data on U.S. drilling and output kept downward pressure on oil prices.
Reuters Market Eye - Cold storage company Snowman Logistics Ltd (SNOW.NS) jumps 70 percent on listing.
Snowman's initial public offer was subscribed 59.75 times, exchange data shows.
The issue price was fixed at 47 rupees a share
Parent Gateway Distriparks (GATE.NS) also gains 1 percent.
Other logistics firms also gain on relative valuations.
Gati (GATI.NS) jumps 3.1 percent, Container Corp of India (CCRI.NS) gains 0.6 percent, Balmer Lawrie and Co (BLMR.NS) advances 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)
NEW YORK Oil edged slipped more than 1 percent on Monday, as rising crude output with Libya hitting its highest production since 2014 and increased U.S. drilling countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.