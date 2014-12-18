BRIEF-Baidu to open autonomous driving technology for restricted environment in July
* Baidu announces project Apollo, opening up its autonomous driving platform
Dec 18 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG :
* Intends to acquire RSP Reinhard Salaske & Partner Unternehmensberatung GmbH
* Transaction is to be financed largely by borrowing debt capital
* Parties aim to conclude agreement in coming weeks
* Centurylink Inc - co's subisidary Qwest corporation agreed to sell $575 million aggregate principal amount of 6.75 pct notes due 2057