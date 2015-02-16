AMSTERDAM Feb 16 SNS Reaal, the bank and insurer owned by the Dutch government, said on Monday it had agreed to sell its Vivat insurance arm to Chinese financial group Anbang for 150 million euros ($171 million).

It said it would then work toward creating a standalone SNS Bank.

SNS said in a statement that as part of the deal Anbang would also inject an unspecified amount of money into Vivat to improve its solvency.

In December, Anbang purchased the Belgian banking operations of the Netherlands's Delta Lloyd for 219 million euros.

The deals are part of a push by China's eighth-largest life insurer to expand internationally.

SNS was formerly the fourth-largest independent financial group in the Netherlands before its nationalisation in February 2013, amid losses on its real estate investments. ($1 = 0.8759 euros) (Reporting By Toby Sterling. Editing by Jane Merriman)