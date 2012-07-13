AMSTERDAM, July 13 Dutch bank and insurance
group SNS Reaal is considering selling its pension
operation Zwitserleven and its insurance unit Reaal, and has
asked Goldman Sachs to study such scenarios, a Dutch paper
reported on Friday.
The euro zone debt crisis and problems in the Dutch property
market have forced SNS Reaal to take more rigorous steps, Dutch
daily Het Financieele Dagblad said, citing unnamed sources.
SNS Reaal, which needed 750 million euros of Dutch state aid
in 2008 and has struggled to turn around its loss-making
property division, was not immediately available to comment.
The Netherlands' fourth largest bank was investigating
different options, in consultation with the Dutch state, and the
sale of operations was among the possibilities, SNS Reaal was
quoted as saying in the paper.
The Dutch finance ministry has hired Morgan Stanley to
advise on the options for the bank, in anticipation of the
expectation that SNS Reaal will not be able to fully repay the
state aid before the end of 2013, the paper said, citing
sources.
The ministry, which was not immediately available to
comment, declined to comment on SNS Reaal, the paper said.
Dutch insurers Delta Lloyd, Aegon, and
privately-owned Achmea, as well as German insurer Allianz
are expected to be interested in some of SNS Reaal
operations, including its pension activities, the paper said.
