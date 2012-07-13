UPDATE 2-CMC Markets says clients know risks they run
* Does not see Brexit as a major issue- CEO (Adds company comments, details, share movement)
AMSTERDAM, July 13 Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal is considering selling parts of its operations to strengthen its capital position and focus on the winding down of its property finance loans, the company said on Friday.
The sale of operations was one of the options SNS Reaal was exploring, the company said in a statement, without giving details of other options. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Does not see Brexit as a major issue- CEO (Adds company comments, details, share movement)
* Accounting firms, banks to be forced to disclose information