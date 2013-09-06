AMSTERDAM, Sept 6 Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal, which was nationalised earlier this year, said on Friday that Ernst-Jan Boers, the head of its banking operations, agreed to step down next week.

Dick Okhuijsen, chief operating officer, will take over responsibility for the banking business.

The government, which had to step in and rescue SNS Reaal to prevent its collapse from property-related losses, said last month that the group's banking and insurance businesses should be split and sold off separately. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)