AMSTERDAM, Nov 17 Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal, suffering from losses at its property unit, said on Thursday it would scrap its profit target and offered a debt swap to strengthen the capital of its banking unit.

SNS Reaal, which needed 750 million euros ($1 billion) of state aid in 2008, has struggled to turn around its property division, holding back its recovery to pre-crisis profit levels and limiting its ability to repay state aid.

The group's property finance unit, which is winding down its operations, has made 830 million euros of net losses since the start of 2010.

SNS Reaal still needs to pay back 565 million euros of state aid, plus a 50 percent premium, as well as 435 million euros of aid from a foundation which also owns half of SNS Reaal's ordinary shares.

SNS Reaal said in a statement the group has dropped its ambition of reaching "normalised earnings" of 400 million euros annually in the medium to long term due to the current turmoil in financial markets and economic outlook.

It shares fell 4.4 percent to 1.69 euros by 0958 GMT, underperforming the Amsterdam midcap index, which fell 1.5 percent.

The company, a top five Dutch bank and insurer group with a balance sheet total of 131 billion euros, said it remained committed to strengthening its capital position to repay the Dutch state aid.

SNS Reaal said that to strengthen the quality of capital at SNS Bank and create core tier 1 capital, the unit offered to issue senior debt to investors in exchange for 700 million euros of subordinated debt.

The debt swap could strengthen core capital by a maximum of 80 million euros thanks to the discount offered on the exchange, KBC Securities analyst Dirk Peeters said in a note.

SNS Reaal "significantly" reduced its French sovereign debt exposure in the past week, after having reduced it to below 1.5 billion euros last Thursday from 1.8 billion at the end of September, Chief Financial Officer Ference Lamp said.

France has become the latest target of investor concern as a comprehensive solution to the region's two-year debt problems remains elusive. ($1 = 0.739 Euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)