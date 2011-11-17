AMSTERDAM Nov 17 Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal, suffering from a loss-making property unit, said on Thursday it would scrap its profit target and offered a debt swap to strengthen its banking unit's capital strength.

SNS Reaal said in a statement the group has dropped its ambition of reaching "normalised earnings" of 400 million euros annually in the medium to long term due to the current turmoil on financial markets and economic outlook. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)