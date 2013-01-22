FTSE hits fresh record, Europe surfs global risk-on wave
LONDON, June 2 Britain's FTSE hit a fresh record high on Friday, surfing on a wave of positive economic data lifting stocks across Europe, with cyclicals leading the way.
AMSTERDAM Jan 22 Dutch bank and insurer SNS Reaal said on Tuesday the Dutch tax prosecutor is investigating former clients of its property finance subsidiary.
"Property Finance is not the subject of investigation. It concerns former clients, property projects which we have financed," an SNS Reaal spokesman told Reuters, confirming a media report.
Analysts expect SNS Reaal to require a second bailout from the state after booking more than 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of net losses on its property loans since 2009. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)
June 2 Metro Bank Plc said it bought a mortgage portfolio from a company owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP for 596.7 million pounds ($768.2 million), augmenting its loan book with primarily buy-to-let mortgages.