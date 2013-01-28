RPT-How PPG lost its $29.5 bln bet on Dulux paint
LONDON/AMSTERDAM, June 1 In early March, U.S. paint maker PPG's Chief Executive Michael McGarry flew from Pittsburgh to Amsterdam to take Akzo Nobel boss Ton Buechner for lunch.
AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Troubled Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal said it was trying to involve private investors in restructuring its property finance division, which would include a significant share issue and subordinated debt transactions.
There was no certainty the restructuring plan which involved private investors was feasible, SNS Reaal said in a statement on Monday
SNS Reaal, which received 750 million euros ($1 billion) of state aid in 2008 during the height of the financial crisis, is expected to require a second state bailout because of problems at its property unit and is due to come up with a restructuring plan next month when it reports its earnings. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)
* Outstanding debt near $4 bln (Adds details from statement, context)