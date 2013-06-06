(Releads, adds CEO comments on capital position)

AMSTERDAM, June 6 Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal said it did not expect to need yet more state money despite posting a full-year loss on Thursday as a result of more property loan writedowns that also led it to forecast another loss in 2013.

SNS Reaal, the country's fourth-biggest financial group, was nationalised in February, when it received a 10 billion-euro rescue package to prevent it collapsing under the weight of huge losses related to property financing.

The group, which expanded aggressively into projects from Spanish golf resorts to Dutch commercial property and U.S. real estate, said on Thursday it had had to write down the value of its portfolio by a further 2 billion euros, resulting in a first-quarter net loss of 1.622 billion euros ($2.12 billion).

However, chief executive Gerard van Olphen indicated the group would not require further injections of government funds, saying: "The losses as now reported for property finance have been fully included in the nationalisation measures."

The group reported a full-year net loss for 2012 of 972 million euros on loan impairments of 941 million euros at its property division and said it would also report a loss for 2013 due to the considerable first-quarter loss at property finance.

Weakening commercial real estate markets - primarily in the Netherlands - resulted in a significant increase in the number of defaults as well as substantial declines in the value of financed property, the company said.

Non-performing loans increased by more than 900 million euros to 2.6 billion euros. Total non-performing loans as a percentage of gross loans rose from 19 percent to 34 percent.

However, said SNS Reaal, it expected its retail bank to report "satisfactory results" in the coming quarters after it turned a net profit of 107 million euros in the first quarter, following a loss of 44 million euros in end-2012 quarter.

Its insurance businesses was also profitable in the first quarter, though the group said it expected the market environment for its insurance business - for which it failed to find a buyer last year - to remain tough.

Van Olphen said he expected to have to divest operations in order to get European Commission approval for the nationalisation, and estimated SNS Reaal would be forced to shrink its balance sheet by between 25 and 60 percent.

The Dutch government has said it wants to eventually return SNS Reaal to the private sector. The state paid out nearly 40 billion euros in total during the financial crisis to rescue the domestic financial sector, providing capital injections for ING , Aegon and SNS Reaal, and nationalising ABN AMRO.

SNS Reaal said it was currently in talks with the European Commission about a restructuring plan, and together with the Dutch Finance Ministry it would formally present it to the Commission by Aug. 22 at the latest.

