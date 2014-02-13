AMSTERDAM Feb 13 SNS Reaal, the Dutch banking
and insurance group which was nationalised last year, reported a
1.95 billion euro ($2.65 billion) net loss for 2013, double the
hit in the previous year, as losses at its property division
soared.
The Dutch state put together a 10 billion euro rescue
package for SNS Reaal a year ago, the second bailout since 2008
for the group, to prevent its collapse under property loan
losses and shore up confidence in the financial system.
Gerard van Olphen, chief executive since the rescue, said
SNS Reaal had started disentangling its banking and insurance
operations and would push ahead with its restructuring in
preparation for the sale of its insurance business.
However, he warned the outlook for both the banking and
insurance operations remained difficult because of the weak
domestic economy, and said the divestment of the insurance
business could result in a substantial loss.
