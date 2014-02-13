AMSTERDAM Feb 13 SNS Reaal, the Dutch banking and insurance group which was nationalised last year, reported a 1.95 billion euro ($2.65 billion) net loss for 2013, double the hit in the previous year, as losses at its property division soared.

The Dutch state put together a 10 billion euro rescue package for SNS Reaal a year ago, the second bailout since 2008 for the group, to prevent its collapse under property loan losses and shore up confidence in the financial system.

Gerard van Olphen, chief executive since the rescue, said SNS Reaal had started disentangling its banking and insurance operations and would push ahead with its restructuring in preparation for the sale of its insurance business.

However, he warned the outlook for both the banking and insurance operations remained difficult because of the weak domestic economy, and said the divestment of the insurance business could result in a substantial loss.

($1 = 0.7359 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Mark Potter)