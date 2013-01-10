AMSTERDAM Jan 10 Dutch bancassurer SNS Reaal
said on Thursday a property developer in Spain has
demanded payment of more than 400 million euros in a dispute
over a troubled golf resort project.
SNS Reaal itself is in the final stages of coming up with a
restructuring plan for the struggling banking, property and
insurance group which some analysts expect will include another
round of financial aid from the Dutch state.
Responding to a Dutch television report, SNS Reaal confirmed
that it has received a request for 409 million euros ($540
million) - although not a formal claim - from a Dutch
businessman, Ronald Ras, related to the Mosa Trajectum golf
resort near Murcia in southeast Spain.
A spokesman for SNS Reaal said that despite its requests, it
had not received any details or evidence from Ras about his
demand for money. In turn, SNS Reaal claims Ras owes it 130
million euros.
SNS Reaal, which received 750 million euros of state aid in
2008 during the height of the financial crisis, is due to
announce its restructuring plan next month and has already said
it plans to cut 750 jobs.
It issued a profit warning on Nov. 6 and said at the time a
solution would probably consist of a combination of measures,
including asset sales, set limits on its property credit risks,
a share issue and the conversion of state aid into other shares.
($1 = 0.7568 euros)
(Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Alden Bentley)