* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering
May 24 SNUPrecision Co., Ltd.:
* Says it signed contract with Fuzhou BOE Optoelectronics Technology Co.,Ltd, to provide display manufacture equipment
* Contract amount of 11.62 billion won
* CenturyLink announces pricing and allocation of $6.0 billion term loan B facility