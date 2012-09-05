Sept 5 Snack foods company Snyder's-Lance Inc
will buy Pretzel Crisps maker Snack Factory for $340
million in an all-cash deal to enter the deli-bakery section of
grocery stores that gets more traffic.
Snyder's-Lance said it expects the deal to add about 2 cents
to its earnings, excluding transaction related costs, in 2012
and 10 cents in 2013.
The company, which expects to close the transaction early in
the fourth quarter, also expects to add about $160 million to
its estimated 2013 net revenues.
Snack Factory's Pretzel Crisps are exceptionally thin
crackers known for their innovative flavors.
Princeton, New Jersey-based Snack Factory was founded in
2004 by Sara and Warren Wilson, who held the patent for making
the first flat pretzel-shaped cracker under the Pretzel Crisps
brand.
Snyder's-Lance was advised by Edgeview Partners in the
transaction.
Charlotte, North Carolina-based Snyder's-Lance shares closed
at $22.5 on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.