Feb 13 Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a unit
of Empire Co Ltd, said it would sell 30 stores for
about C$430 million ($391.4 million).
The sale of the stores, all in western Canada, follow
Sobeys' agreement with Canadian antitrust regulators related to
its purchase of the Canadian assets of U.S. grocery group
Safeway Inc for $5.7 billion last year.
Sobeys said it would sell 15 stores to Canadian supermarket
chain Overwaitea Food Group and 14 stores to Federated
Co-operatives Ltd.
Sobeys said it would sell one store to an undisclosed buyer.
The sales have been approved by the Canadian Competition
Bureau. (r.reuters.com/wag86v)
($1 = 1.10 Canadian dollars)
