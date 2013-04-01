Reuters Market Eye - Morgan Stanley says share price of Sobha Developers(SOBH.NS) is expected to rise in absolute terms over the next 30 days as the stock has traded off recently, making short-term valuation much more compelling.

"Sobha stock is down 20 percent from its recent peak two months back, and now trades at 11.5 times F14 expected EPS and a 40 percent discount to forward net asset value, which we believe are inexpensive valuations," Morgan Stanley says in a note dated March 28.

The investment bank adds that the property developer continues to steadily scale up new launches and is on track to meet its 20 billion rupees target in new sales for 2013.

Sobha shares were trading 7 percent higher at 372.75 rupees as on 11:07 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)