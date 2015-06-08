BRIEF-Dennys Corp reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
STOCKHOLM, June 8 Swedish rare diseases drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Monday it had terminated discussions regarding a non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for the company.
The firm said in late April it had received a preliminary proposal for a bid on the company, and Reuters identified Pfizer as the bidder.
"The Board of Directors of Sobi has terminated discussions regarding this proposal," Sobi said in a statement.
"Sobi will continue to focus on preparations for the upcoming planned launch of Elocta and Alprolix and on building value through its diverse and growing portfolio."
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
NEW YORK, May 2 Molina Healthcare Inc has fired its two top executives, sons of the small health insurer's founder, in a surprise shakeup prompted by its poor financial performance, the company said on Tuesday.