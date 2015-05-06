* EBITA profit 172 mln SEK vs forecast 76 mln SEK in Reuters poll

* Revenue 865 mln SEK vs 695 mln SEK in poll

* Repeats 2015 outlook, clarifies profit guidance (Adds detail, background, shares)

STOCKHOLM, May 6 Drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, which received a preliminary offer from a potential buyer last week, posted first-quarter core profit and revenues well above expectations on Wednesday, potentially raising the price its suitor would have to pay.

The company, a rare diseases specialist known as Sobi, has not named the potential buyer, though sources told Reuters it was Pfizer, which sells Sobi's ReFactor AF haemophilia treatment.

Sobi also has a haemophilia partnership with Biogen .

The company posted first-quarter earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) of 172 million Swedish crowns ($20.7 million), against an avergae forecast of 76.4 million crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts. In the same period last year it suffered a 288 million crown loss, hit by a one-ff charge.

Sobi shares were up 2.2 percent at 135.80 crowns by 0718 GMT, giving the business a market capitalisation of 36.7 billion Swedish crowns.

The company repeated its outlook for 2015 sales of 2.8-3.0 billion crowns and said it expects EBITA earnings of 300-400 million crowns. Its previous guidance was for earnings on the same level as the adjusted 307 million seen in 2014.

Chief Executive Geoffrey McDonough said the new guidance should be seen as a clarification rather than a raise but declined to provide further information on last week's acquisition offer.

Recent deals involving rare disease companies include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Inc's acquisition of Auspex Pharmaceuticals for $3.5 billion in March, Shire's purchase of NPS Pharmaceuticals for $5.2 billion in January and BioMarin Pharmaceutical's $840 million deal for Prosensa Holding last November. ($1 = 8.3075 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; Editing by David Goodman)