MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 14
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 29 Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking, a part of Societe Generale, appointed David Gore as head of shipping & offshore finance for Asia Pacific, effective May 1.
The company also named Gareth Williams as head of loan syndicate and sales for the region from May 1.
Gore, who replaces Williams, was previously a managing director in the energy finance and advisory team of SocGen's natural resources & infrastructure in Hong Kong.
Williams was head of shipping & asset-based finance for Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
DUBAI, May 14 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP