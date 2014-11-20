BRIEF-Vector Capital to sell 20-20 Technologies
* Vector Capital announces agreement to sell 20-20 Technologies
Nov 20Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :
* Reported on Wednesday results for 9-Month 2014
* 9-month net profit of 1.29 million euros vs. 0.51 million euros last year
* 9-month product of business of 9.25 million euros vs. 5.53 million euros last year
Source text: bit.ly/1qwyGtW
Further company coverage:
* Vector Capital announces agreement to sell 20-20 Technologies
* Bitumen Capital Inc - entered into a non-binding letter of intent ( "LOI") relating to a proposed business combination with goliath resources limited