Nov 20Sociedade Comercial Orey Antunes SA :

* Reported on Wednesday results for 9-Month 2014

* 9-month net profit of 1.29 million euros vs. 0.51 million euros last year

* 9-month product of business of 9.25 million euros vs. 5.53 million euros last year

