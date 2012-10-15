IZMIR, Turkey Oct 15 Azeri state energy company
Socar's Turkish unit will begin buying Azeri natural gas next
year to meet its own power needs and sell the rest on, Kenan
Yavuz, chief executive of the unit, said on Monday.
It plans to buy 1.2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and
use between 400 million and 500 million cubic metres to run a
power station at its petrochemicals manufacturer Petkim
, Yavuz said at a news conference.
The gas will come from Botas, Turkey's state pipeline
operator, supplies. Botas imports 6.6 bcm of Azeri gas under
current agreements.
Socar owns an 80 percent stake in the Trans Anatolian Gas
Pipeline (TANAP), which is due to become operational in 2017.
Petkim also plans to invest $200 million to build a coal
plant, Yavuz said. It announced talks with parent company Socar
on building the power station, which will have a capacity of 150
to 200 megawatts, last week.
The plant could reduce Petkim's energy costs by 30 to 40
percent, he said. A planned refinery at the Petkim fecility will
lift power demand to 350 MW.
Construction on a port at the Petkim facility will begin
next month, Yavuz also said.
"Our port operations will mean additional revenue of $15
million to $20 million for Petkim, because our service costs
will be reduced," Yavuz said.
