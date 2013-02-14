BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
ISTANBUL Feb 14 Azerbaijan's state oil company Socar will sign a preliminary deal with a banking consortium on financing its refinery at Aliaga in western Turkey within one month, the chairman of its Turkish unit told Reuters on Thursday.
"Excluding financing costs, the total cost of the refinery financing will be $4 billion. Of that we will provide $1.9 billion from our own equity," Kenan Yavuz said in a telephone interview.
He said total financing in 2013 would be $800 million, part of the $1.9 billion to be funded from its own equity. Socar has so far invested $200 million from its equity in the project.
(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Nick Tattersall)
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.