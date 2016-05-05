Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has urged his team mates to forget the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title and predicted a bright future for a squad that is brimming with young talent.

Spurs, who were chasing a first league title since 1961, lost the race against Leicester City after dropping two points against Chelsea on Monday night, but Lloris hailed the growing maturity of one of the division's most youthful teams.

"We are improving step by step and we don't know our limits, so that's very positive for the future, which has to be bright," the 29-year-old goalkeeper told the club's website.

"We are ready to compete now. We are young but we showed maturity in our performance again. We are starting to become men."

Spurs play their remaining two games in the league against Southampton and Newcastle United.

