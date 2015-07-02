EDMONTON, July 1 An injury time own goal from England defender Laura Bassett put Japan into the World Cup final with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday.

Defending champions Japan will play the United States in the final on Sunday in Vancouver after the Americans beat Germany 2-0 in the other semi-final.

Bassett's attempted sliding clearance from a low cross, crashed off the underside of the bar and over the goal-line to end England's dreams of a first final in the cruelest of fashions.

The teams had been set for extra-time after sharing two controversial first half penalties - Aya Miyama's 33rd minute spot-kick being cancelled out by Fara Williams' penalty seven minutes later.

England struck the bar twice in the second half and went close with several other opportunities but that counted for nothing after Bassett's mis-hap. (Reporting by Simon Evans. Editing by Steve Keating.)