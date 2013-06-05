LONDON, June 5 Dutch international goalkeeper Maarten Stekelenburg has joined Fulham from AS Roma for an undisclosed fee, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Stekelenburg, 30, worked with Fulham manager Martin Jol at Ajax Amsterdam where he began his senior career and won two Dutch titles. He joined Roma in 2011.

"Maarten Stekelenburg is a fine quality goalkeeper who I know well from my time working with him at Ajax and of course as the Dutch international goalkeeper I have always had an additional interest in his career," Jol said on Fulham's website (www.fulhamfc.com).

"He is a player of great quality and technical ability whose distribution and ability to react quickly and read the game is exceptional; he will be a fantastic addition to the talented team of keepers that we already have."

Stekelenburg, who has signed a four-year deal at Craven Cottage, is a replacement for out-of-contract Australian Mark Schwarzer who is set to leave the club. (Writing by Justin Palmer, editing by Ken Ferris)