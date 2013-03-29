Germany's coach Joachim Loew (L) and team manager Oliver Bierhoff wait for the Euro 2012 semi-final soccer match between Germany and Italy at the National stadium in Warsaw, June 28, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN The fact German footballers, traditionally renowned for their efficiency and discipline, earned international praise for their skilful attacking performances at the 2010 World Cup should have been a give-away.

Three German teams advancing beyond the Champions League group stage this season then provided further confirmation the country was cashing in on more than 10 years of meticulous and significant investment in youth academies.

It all started with mediocre results at the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000.

With international dominance having defined Germany's role in world soccer for almost 50 years, it was time for a fresh look at the grassroots level.

"A series of measures have paid off and have been implemented since about 2000," Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said recently.

"Finally attention was paid to youth work and promoting talent. German football became fresher, younger, more dynamic and technically better."

Bierhoff was referring to a solid and well-funded youth system that has gradually allowed Bundesliga clubs to tap into a rich source of talent.

From the German Football League (DFL), which is in charge of the top two divisions, to the national football association (DFB), the clubs and the individual federal states, soccer chiefs created a web of youth development.

Particular attention was paid to the very young with the DFB setting up mobile coaching units, travelling across the country to visit schools and clubs and advising locally on training methods.

"Our area is every single club in Germany. Every professional player once started their career at a small club," said the DFB's Christine Lehmann on a recent coaching trip for the Berlin soccer federation.

"This is where the football foundations are laid, that is where the basis is."

STRICT RULES

Since a new licensing process was put in place in 2002 that forced all clubs in the top two divisions to set up and operate their own academies, more than 700 million euros has been pumped into youth work.

Apart from developing world-class players like Mesut Ozil, Thomas Mueller, Mario Goetze and Marco Reus, the programme has gradually fed Bundesliga clubs with more than half of their squad members.

"Of the 525 Bundesliga players in season 2010-11, 275 were trained in the youth academies," DFL sports media director Eckart Gutschmidt told Reuters.

The figures are a far cry from six years ago when that figure was less than 100 players in the top two divisions.

"For the 2011-12 season alone licensed clubs invested more than 100 million euros for the first time," Gutschmidt said.

The solid financial foundations of the majority of the top clubs - a result of other strict local ownership and financial rules - made the implementation of the youth plan easier than it would have been in other major European countries.

Curiously enough Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who needs one more international goal to match the country's all-time top scorer Gerd Mueller (68), is often used as an example of what was going wrong 15 years ago.

Klose's senior international career started in 2001, having had no previous experience with his country's youth teams. His is an example of what should not happen again in the future.

THROUGH THE CRACKS

The talents of Klose, second on the list of appearances for Germany with 126 caps, went undetected for years.

"I do not think a career like his is possible any more," Bierhoff said at Euro 2012.

With the various levels of youth work, the national federation wants to make sure it identifies and locates talent even if it slips through the net at one layer.

"We have a wide net in Germany. We have state federations, we have DFB bases, we have youth performance centres with its elite schools and we also have the various junior national teams," DFB sports director Robin Dutt told Reuters.

"It is virtually impossible for a talent to slip through the cracks."

Germany fielded their youngest World Cup team for 76 years in 2010 en route to third place in the competition, 19 of the 23-man squad having gone through the academy system.

The Germans also reached the last four at Euro 2012 having made it to the final four years earlier.

At club level the investment in youth has contributed to a Bundesliga boom, with bigger names attracted to the league, broadcasting rights sales on the rise and average attendances the best in the world with more than 42,000 per game.

HOME-GROWN TALENT

German teams have also made their presence felt more in Europe with Bayern Munich reaching the Champions League final twice in the last three years.

Bayern and Borussia Dortmund are also through to the last eight this season, both teams relying heavily on home-grown talent.

In Thomas Mueller, Toni Kroos, Bastian Schweinsteiger and Philipp Lahm, Bayern's youth work has paid off handsomely.

Germany have also exported talent in recent seasons with Ozil and Sami Khedira, both youth products, joining Real Madrid and Per Mertesacker and Lukas Podolski signing for Arsenal.

"I think the main reason was the obligation of Bundesliga clubs to have a youth academy and the good work being done there," Dutt said.

"There are more and more younger players coming through...this is a quantum leap for Germany."

The missing piece in the jigsaw is the international trophy that has eluded the triple world and European champions since 1996.

Next year's World Cup in Brazil could not be a more fitting time for Germany's skilful youth to end the victory drought. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)