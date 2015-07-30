Soccer-Stoke to offer new contract to skipper Shawcross - Hughes
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
July 30 Reuters will publish a preview package at 0200 GMT on Saturday looking ahead to the English Premier League season that kicks off on Saturday Aug. 8.
The package will consist of an overall preview, individual articles on champions Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal plus a look at the three promoted clubs.
We will also file factboxes on the prospects for all 20 teams and a list of the major close season transfers.
May 3 Stoke City captain Ryan Shawcross will be offered a new contract to extend his stay at the club, manager Mark Hughes has said amid concerns over the centre back's future.
MONACO - Free-scoring Monaco will hope their vibrant attacking talents can break down the defensive wall of Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-AMO-JUV/, expect by 2045 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)