Ibrahimovic undergoes successful knee surgery
Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has undergone surgery on his damaged right knee and will make a full recovery, his agent Mino Raiola said on Tuesday.
ALGIERS Uncapped midfielder Ahmed Kashi has been called up to play for Algeria at the African Nations Cup finals, the country’s official news agency said on Thursday.
The 26-year-old French-born player from FC Metz is expected to be named as a replacement for the injured Medhi Abeid of Newcastle United, said the Algerie Presse Service. The Algerian Football Federation was yet to confirm the call-up.
Algeria were the first of the 16 countries competing at this month’s tournament in Equatorial Guinea to name their final squad but still have a week to make changes before the deadline for the submission of the 23-man selections.
(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
NEW DELHI The Indian cricket board (BCCI) will meet on Sunday to consider an additional revenue offer from the game's world governing body but regardless of what decision they come to, a Champions Trophy pullout by the holders looks unlikely.