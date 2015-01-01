ALGIERS Uncapped midfielder Ahmed Kashi has been called up to play for Algeria at the African Nations Cup finals, the country’s official news agency said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old French-born player from FC Metz is expected to be named as a replacement for the injured Medhi Abeid of Newcastle United, said the Algerie Presse Service. The Algerian Football Federation was yet to confirm the call-up.

Algeria were the first of the 16 countries competing at this month’s tournament in Equatorial Guinea to name their final squad but still have a week to make changes before the deadline for the submission of the 23-man selections.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)