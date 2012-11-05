CAIRO Nov 5 Last year's winner Yaya Toure heads a list of candidates for the African Footballer of the Year award, which will be announced next month, the Confederation of African Football has said.

Toure is joined by fellow Ivory Coast internationals Didier Drogba and Gervinho on the 10-man shortlist.

Newcastle United striker Demba Ba, Chelsea's John Obi Mikel and the former Arsenal midfielder Alexandre Song ensure a strong representation of players who competed in England's Premier League during 2012.

Toure and Drogba are likely to find their toughest challenge from Morocco's Younes Belhanda who proved the key player in Montpellier's Ligue 1 success earlier this year.

Captain Chris Katongo was the only member of the African Nations Cup winning Zambia squad that made the list, which will be cut to three before the award is made in Accra on Dec. 20.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Greg Stutchbury)