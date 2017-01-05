ABUJA Jan 5 Riyad Mahrez was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday having helped Leicester City clinch a stunning Premier League title triumph last season.

Mahrez was chosen ahead of 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane in a poll of African national team coaches.

The result was announced at the annual Confederation of African Football awards in the Nigerian capital. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)