Soccer-Kompany back for Belgium after almost two years
BRUSSELS, May 30 Vincent Kompany is poised to make a return for Belgium for the first time in almost two years after being named in a 27-squad for two matches next month.
ABUJA Jan 5 Riyad Mahrez was named African Footballer of the Year on Thursday having helped Leicester City clinch a stunning Premier League title triumph last season.
Mahrez was chosen ahead of 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Sadio Mane in a poll of African national team coaches.
The result was announced at the annual Confederation of African Football awards in the Nigerian capital. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)
May 30 English Championship club Wolverhampton Wanderers said on Tuesday they had "agreed to part company" with their Scottish manager Paul Lambert.