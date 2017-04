Jan 9 Yaya Toure landed the African Footballer of the Year award on Thursday for the third time running.

The Manchester City midfielder edged out Nigeria's John Obi Mikel and fellow Ivorian Didier Drogba to make it a hat-trick of wins, emulating Abedi Pele and Samuel Eto'o.

Ghanaian Abedi Pele won three in a row between 1991-93 while Cameroonian Eto'o took the award from 2003-05.

Eto'o, who plays up front for Chelsea, also won it in 2010.