Botswana's national soccer team players pose for a photograph before their final African Cup of Nations Group D soccer match against Mali at the Stade De L'Amitie Stadium in Libreville February 1, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Botswana - surprise qualifiers for the recent African Nations Cup finals - have turned down a friendly with former champions Egypt this month because they now cannot field a team, the BBC reported on Friday.

Botswana coach Stanley Tshosane told his football association to turn down the invitation to play on February 29 because he was not sure who he could pick anymore.

"Most of the senior players had indicated they were quitting international football, hence we have no team to take on Egypt," the BBC reported him as saying.

"Technically we have no team and we need to regroup and organise ourselves."

Botswana were surprise qualifiers for the tournament in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon but lost all three group games, including a record equaling 6-1 defeat by Guinea in Franceville.

