OUAGADOUGOU Gernot Rohr has quit his job as coach of Burkina Faso to take up a post with the German football association and also work as a television analyst, he said on Tuesday.

The 62-year-old last month saw Burkina Faso through the first phase of the African zone of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers but said he was leaving for 'professional and personal reasons'.

He will work on development programmes for the German federation and concentrate on his role as television analyst.

Rohr spent just 10 months in Burkina Faso, where there has been a tenuous political situation and civil unrest.

German-born Rohr played at Bayern Munich and Girondins Bordeaux, and then coached Bordeaux when they lost to Bayern in the 1996 UEFA Cup final.

His other past managerial jobs include French club Nantes and Nice, Young Boys Berne in Switzerland, the Tunisian club Etoile Sahel and the national teams of Gabon and Niger.

