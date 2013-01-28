YAOUNDE Tottenham Hotspur defender Benoit Assou-Ekotto is set to play for Cameroon next month for the first time in two years.

The left back was named on Monday in a 21-man squad for the friendly in Tanzania on February 6, the country's football federation said.

Assou-Ekotto refused recent call-ups because he was unhappy with the way the Cameroon team was being run but he has been persuaded to come back following a meeting with coach Jean-Paul Akono.

Akono has left out seven regulars for the friendly with Tanzania as he uses the friendly in Dar-es-Salaam to experiment ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Togo in Yaounde on March 24.

Cameroon have three points from two qualifying matches in Group I.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Itandje (Atromitos), Joslain Mayebi (Wrexham)

Defenders: Benoit Angbwa (FC Rostov), Benoit Assou-Ekotto (Tottenham Hotspur), Henri Bedimo (Montpellier), Jean Armel Kana-Biyik (Stade Rennes), Nicolas Nkoulou (Olympique Marseille), Romeo Allan Nyom (Granada), Pierre Wome (Canon Yaounde)

Midfielders: Aminou Bouba, Charles Eloundou (both Coton Sport), Jean Makoun (Stade Rennes), Joel Matip (Schalke 04), Landry Nguemo (Girondins Bordeaux), Alex Song (Barcelona), Herve Tchami (Honved)

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar (Valenciennes), Achille Emana (Al Wasl), Samuel Eto'o (Anzhi Makhachkala), Fabrice Olinga (Malaga), Jean Paul Yontcha (Olhanense).

(Reporting by Tansa Musa, writing by Mark Gleeson in Durban, editing by Tony Jimenez)