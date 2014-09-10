YAOUNDE Paris St Germain's Ivory Coast defender Serge Aurier suffered a convulsion and was taken to hospital during his side's 4-1 African Nations Cup defeat by Cameroon on Wednesday.

The full back knocked his head in a challenge with home captain Stephane Mbia. There was no immediate news of his condition.

Vincent Aboubakar and Clinton Njie both scored twice in the win at the Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium which continued Cameroon's rehabilitation after a dismal World Cup.

Showing no signs of missing the influence of now-retired captain Samuel Eto’o, Cameroon went top of the Group D standings after starting their campaign last Saturday with a 2-0 away win over the Democratic Republic of Congo. The Indomitable Lions had returned home in disgrace from Brazil after losing all three games at the World Cup and being involved in unseemly on-field fighting and off-field disputes over money. Njie scored the opener, as he had on his debut on Saturday, before Yaya Toure equalised but Aboubakar’s 38th-minute effort put Cameroon back in front.

Aboubakar added a second 10 minutes after the break and then in the 75th minute set up Njie for a delightful goal. Njie sprinted on to Aboubakar’s pass, chested the ball and hit a full volley into the net. The Ivorians, whose talisman Didier Drogba has retired, had to come from behind to beat Sierra Leone at home in their opening qualifier on Saturday.

