YAOUNDE Aug 26 Cameroon have recalled Sebastien Bassong and Joel Matip to their squad for next month's African Nations Cup qualifier away to the Gambia, the Cameroon Football Federation said on Wednesday.

Norwich City central defender Bassong missed out on the last World Cup for the Indomitable Lions while Schalke 04's Matip has not played for his country since the finals in Brazil.

Cameroon coach Volker Finke has picked a squad of 23 players for the match in Banjul on Sept. 6. It is the second qualifier in Group M for Cameroon, who needed a late winner to beat Mauritania 1-0 at home in their last qualifier in June.

The German-born coach continued a policy of drafting in young talent by picking 19-year-old Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper Andre Onana, who has yet to play a senior game, and the 18-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Felix Eboa Eboa, who has had one game at reserve level for the French champions. (Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Ken Ferris)