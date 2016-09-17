CASABLANCA, Sept 17 John Toshack was fired as coach of Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca on Saturday, less than 24 hours after they lost 4-0 at Zamalek of Egypt in the first leg of the African Champions League semi-finals.

The former manager of Wales and Real Madrid had been at the club for more than two years.

"The management has offered all the necessary, financial, technical and logistical support to John Toshack and his staff to be able to achieve good results," Wydad said in a statement.

"Given the recent results of the team, it turns out there is a real problem ... and for that reason Wydad has decided to end John Toshack's contract."

Zamalek are now big favourites to advance to next month's two-legged final against Mamelodi Sundowns of South Africa or Zambians Zesco United in the continent's top club competition.

Jackson Mwanza scored twice in two minutes just before the hour mark to put Zesco 2-0 up in Saturday's first leg in Ndola but Khama Billiat pulled one back for Sundowns three minutes from time as the home side won 2-1.