April 6 Norwich City striker Dieumerci Mbokani said he will no longer play for Democratic Republic of Congo, complaining of unfair treatment by soccer authorities there after he missed two African Nations Cup games following the Brussels airport bombing.

Mbokani was at Zaventem Airport when suicide bombers destroyed its departure hall on March 22, and he did not travel to the home and away qualifiers against Angola.

His international team mate Cedric Bakambu, who plays for Spanish club Villarreal, was booked on the same plane and reached Kinshasa the next day on a different flight.

Congolese Football Federation (CFF) president Constant Omari told French radio on Monday that Mbokani faced possible sanctions for missing the games.

Mbokani, who is on loan at the Premier League club from Dynamo Kiev, told Congolese radio on Wednesday he had decided to stop playing for his country.

"I do not want to play for Congo," he said. "I find the treatment unfair. Therefore, after discussion with my family, my relatives, I decided to stop.

Omari said that Mbokani had not informed the CFF of his decision.

"He hasn't been in touch directly with the CFF...," Omari was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"It's not for Mbokani to quit international football. You can't just get up in the morning and decide you're not playing for your country anymore. It's up to the national selectors if they want to pick him."

