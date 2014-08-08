CAPE TOWN Aug 8 Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba announced his international retirement on Friday after scoring 61 goals in 103 appearances for his country.

"It is with much sadness that I have decided to retire from international football," the 36-year-old said on his website (www.didierdrogba.com).

It ended a run of 12 years in the national side for the Chelsea forward which included three World Cup finals appearances and twice finishing runners-up at the African Nations Cup.